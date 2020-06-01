Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th.

Northrim BanCorp has raised its dividend by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Northrim BanCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 53.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.0%.

NASDAQ NRIM traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.09. The company had a trading volume of 35,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,018. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average of $32.21. Northrim BanCorp has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.57.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.31). Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $22.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David W. Karp purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $26,690.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,389.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 2,260 shares of company stock worth $54,950 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

