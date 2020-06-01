Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Trading Up 10.4%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) shot up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.37 and last traded at $17.29, 62,009,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 125% from the average session volume of 27,586,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Cfra upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.72.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.64.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,264,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,032,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,084 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8,727.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,137,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,617 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 512.2% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 902,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 755,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 265.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 896,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,385,000 after purchasing an additional 651,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.