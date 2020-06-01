Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $105.61

Shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $105.61 and last traded at $105.30, with a volume of 3544 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Novanta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair cut Novanta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Novanta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.30 and a 200 day moving average of $88.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.61 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 6.48%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novanta Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $506,290.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,545,430.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,042,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,541. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Novanta by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Novanta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Novanta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Novanta by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

