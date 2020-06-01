Nuvista Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Nuvista Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.02.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Nuvista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank downgraded Nuvista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $0.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Nuvista Energy from $1.40 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Nuvista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nuvista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get Nuvista Energy alerts:

Shares of NUVSF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.56. 1,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,834. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35. Nuvista Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.