Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Securities assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

In other news, COO Mathew Pendo acquired 6,500 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $29,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,507. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Armen Panossian acquired 7,500 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $34,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 46,705 shares of company stock valued at $196,594. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 63,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 54,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 87,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 608,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCSL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.58. 30,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,405. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $638.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 86.32%. The business had revenue of $34.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.