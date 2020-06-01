Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Occidental Petroleum has increased its dividend payment by an average of 528.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Occidental Petroleum has a payout ratio of -74.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to earn ($2.50) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -126.4%.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OXY stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.81. The stock had a trading volume of 36,605,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,000,199. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.52. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $54.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $43.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

In related news, Director Elisse B. Walter acquired 3,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. Also, Director William R. Klesse acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,087.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.