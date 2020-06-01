OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives $22.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens raised OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

In other OceanFirst Financial news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $46,566.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $33,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 40.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,244 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 254.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.70. 275,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,603. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average of $20.45. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $93.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.59 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.