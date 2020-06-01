Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Down 25.8%

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s share price dropped 25.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.23, approximately 49,415,472 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 799% from the average daily volume of 5,494,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

OCGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Sunday, May 17th.

The company has a market cap of $23.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ocugen will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ocugen stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 2,626.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,541 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 2.81% of Ocugen worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

