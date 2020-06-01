Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Hits New 1-Year High at $171.77

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $171.77 and last traded at $171.09, with a volume of 1186900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $171.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $987.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.15 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,755,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,411,739,000 after buying an additional 3,461,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 53.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $859,784,000 after buying an additional 2,284,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,654,000 after buying an additional 1,296,053 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 37.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,838,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,364,000 after buying an additional 500,775 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.8% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,824,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,486,000 after purchasing an additional 598,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

