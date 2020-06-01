OmiseGO (OMG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $154.62 Million

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. OmiseGO has a total market capitalization of $209.15 million and $154.62 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmiseGO token can currently be bought for approximately $1.49 or 0.00015736 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), COSS, Bancor Network and C2CX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000238 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000381 BTC.

OmiseGO Profile

OmiseGO (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Iquant, DigiFinex, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, BitBay, GOPAX, Huobi, Coinsuper, IDEX, FCoin, HitBTC, Tidex, Hotbit, Coinrail, Poloniex, Liqui, TDAX, BX Thailand, Livecoin, Neraex, Koinex, ABCC, ChaoEX, Bitbns, Fatbtc, Radar Relay, BigONE, Coinone, Kyber Network, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitMart, CoinEx, Mercatox, Gate.io, CoinExchange, Binance, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Tokenomy, Ovis, OTCBTC, BitForex, COSS, AirSwap, Bittrex, C2CX, Coinnest, Cobinhood, CoinBene, Zebpay, Exmo, Braziliex, Bithumb, ZB.COM, B2BX, Kucoin, IDAX, CoinTiger, TOPBTC, Upbit, DragonEX, Independent Reserve, IDCM, Bancor Network, OKEx, Crex24 and Vebitcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

