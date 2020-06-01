Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 125.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VNRX. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRX in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Aegis started coverage on shares of VolitionRX in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of VNRX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.11. 216,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,697. VolitionRX has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $6.84.

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in VolitionRX in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in VolitionRX in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in VolitionRX by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in VolitionRX in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VolitionRX in the first quarter worth $96,000.

VolitionRX Company Profile

VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

