Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Cut to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $56.00 target price on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ORCL. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BNP Paribas cut Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.06. 7,363,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,239,673. The company has a market capitalization of $169.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Oracle has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,527,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Oracle by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 48.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

