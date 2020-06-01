Own (CHX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $465,969.00

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Own has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Own has traded up 35.2% against the US dollar. One Own token can now be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, DDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042439 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.09 or 0.04730994 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002327 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00054968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00031358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002763 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Tratin (TRAT) traded 75.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Own Token Profile

CHX is a token. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2018. Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Own is weown.com . Own’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket

Own Token Trading

Own can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, DDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Own should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Own using one of the exchanges listed above.

