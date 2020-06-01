Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Shares Gap Up to $3.40

Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.26, but opened at $3.40. Oxford Lane Capital shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 4,414,627 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on OXLC. BidaskClub raised Oxford Lane Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average of $6.92.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter.

In other news, President Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 31,000 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 161,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 24,728 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $56,627.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,527.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 92,915 shares of company stock valued at $299,388 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter worth $553,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter worth $383,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth $979,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 92.2% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 228,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 109,796 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 59.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 291,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 108,613 shares during the period.

About Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

