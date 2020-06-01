Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $6.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Pacific Mercantile Bancorp an industry rank of 131 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms recently commented on PMBC. TheStreet downgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

PMBC stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.80. 177,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,992. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $84.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacific Mercantile Bancorp will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacific Mercantile Bancorp news, CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore acquired 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Deutsch purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $122,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 100,680 shares of company stock valued at $405,936 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 47.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 32,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

