Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) vs. QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Financial Review

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) and QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Pacific Premier Bancorp and QCR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Premier Bancorp $561.34 million 2.31 $159.72 million $2.60 8.32 QCR $294.84 million 1.62 $57.41 million $3.66 8.30

Pacific Premier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than QCR. QCR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Premier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of QCR shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of QCR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Pacific Premier Bancorp has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QCR has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Pacific Premier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. QCR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Pacific Premier Bancorp pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. QCR pays out 6.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. QCR has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pacific Premier Bancorp and QCR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Premier Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75 QCR 0 1 1 0 2.50

Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.63%. QCR has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.76%. Given QCR’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QCR is more favorable than Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Premier Bancorp and QCR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Premier Bancorp 26.17% 7.35% 1.24% QCR 18.89% 11.02% 1.12%

Summary

Pacific Premier Bancorp beats QCR on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial business loans, lines of credit, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, farmland, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential, one-to-four family real estate, commercial and industrial, and franchise lending; and credit facilities to Homeowners' Associations (HOA) and HOA management companies. The company also offers cash management, electronic banking, and online bill payment services. It operates 44 full-service depository branches in the counties of Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Barbara, California; Pima and Maricopa Counties, Arizona; Clark County, Nevada; and Clark County, Washington. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies. Its loan portfolio comprises loans to small and mid-sized businesses; business loans, including lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; term loans for the acquisition of facilities, equipment, and other purposes; commercial and residential real estate loans; and installment and other consumer loans, such as home improvement, home equity, motor vehicle, and signature loans, as well as small personal credit lines. In addition, the company engages in leasing machinery and equipment to commercial and industrial businesses under direct financing lease contracts; and issuing various trust preferred securities. It serves the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Des Moines/Ankeny, and Rockford communities. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.