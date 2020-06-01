ParallelCoin Price Up 11.3% Over Last Week (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 1st. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $68,360.48 and approximately $359.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00488506 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012212 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000478 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002749 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.