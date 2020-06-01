ParkByte Market Cap Reaches $11,801.27 (PKB)

ParkByte (CURRENCY:PKB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One ParkByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. ParkByte has a total market capitalization of $11,801.27 and approximately $7.00 worth of ParkByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ParkByte has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ParkByte alerts:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000543 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010235 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000346 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 37.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ParkByte Coin Profile

ParkByte is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 7th, 2015. ParkByte’s total supply is 4,764,026 coins. The official website for ParkByte is www.parkbyte.com . ParkByte’s official Twitter account is @parkbyte_pkb and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algo: SHA256 Ticker: PKB Block Time: 60seconds POW – ENDED Timeframe: ~27days POW Coins: 3,688,710 PKB 20% Premine: 922,178 PKB Premine Burn: 1,077,822 PKB Total POW Supply: 4,610,888 PKB POS Min Stake time: 1hour Year 1 – 5% Year 2 – 4% Year 3 and onwards 3% 25m Total Coin RPC Port= 59060 P2P Port= 58060 “

ParkByte Coin Trading

ParkByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.