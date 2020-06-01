PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM) Major Shareholder Matthew Sirovich Sells 69,839 Shares

PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM) major shareholder Matthew Sirovich sold 69,839 shares of PAVmed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $143,868.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,938,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,891.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ PAVM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,574. PAVmed Inc has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $3.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $93.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of -0.02.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PAVmed by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in PAVmed by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in PAVmed by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 51,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PAVmed during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. 7.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

