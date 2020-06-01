PayBX (AXPR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 43.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One PayBX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PayBX has traded 56.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PayBX has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $8,019.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $457.57 or 0.04714499 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002291 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00054563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00031436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002772 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002120 BTC.

PayBX Token Profile

AXPR is a token. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,554,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,554,001 tokens. PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire

PayBX Token Trading

PayBX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

