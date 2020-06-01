PDC Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,101 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,131% compared to the average daily volume of 252 call options.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Mark E. Ellis purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Swoveland purchased 7,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $74,988.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,729.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 93.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,995 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 41,526 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,024,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $19,001,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $9,657,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 66.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 186,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 74,579 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDCE traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.26. 108,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,982. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.89.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($8.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($8.14). PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $757.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 462.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PDCE. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

