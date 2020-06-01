PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th.
Shares of NYSE GHY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.75. 180,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,764. PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.52.
PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Company Profile
