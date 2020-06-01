Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.93

Pharma Mar SA (OTCMKTS:PHMMF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.93 and last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 6973 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

PHMMF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pharma Mar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pharma Mar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.28.

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of marine-derived anticancer drugs in Spain and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Consumer Chemicals. It develops and commercializes Yondelis, an antitumor agent for the treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcomas and for relapsed ovarian cancer.

