PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd.

PJT Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 7.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PJT Partners to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $54.69 on Monday. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average is $44.68.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. PJT Partners had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $200.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PJT Partners news, General Counsel James W. Cuminale sold 13,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $656,952.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PJT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on PJT Partners from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

