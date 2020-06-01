PonziCoin (PONZI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.00

PonziCoin (CURRENCY:PONZI) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 1st. PonziCoin has a total market capitalization of $833.34 and approximately $4.00 worth of PonziCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PonziCoin has traded up 73.7% against the dollar. One PonziCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.07 or 0.02031681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00180604 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00045165 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00029497 BTC.

PonziCoin Coin Profile

PonziCoin’s total supply is 861,099 coins.

PonziCoin Coin Trading

PonziCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PonziCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PonziCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PonziCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

