Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

PRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Primerica in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Primerica from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair upgraded Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE PRI traded down $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $113.64. The company had a trading volume of 246,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,497. Primerica has a 12-month low of $61.20 and a 12-month high of $138.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 11th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.98%.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $302,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,343 shares in the company, valued at $7,184,240.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $227,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,766.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $870,590 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Primerica by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

