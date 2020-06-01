Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) President Sells $340,950.00 in Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.65, for a total value of $340,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 29,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,202.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:PRI traded up $1.86 on Monday, reaching $115.50. The stock had a trading volume of 185,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,497. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.24 and a 200 day moving average of $115.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.37. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.20 and a 12-month high of $138.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Primerica had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.98%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRI. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Primerica in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Primerica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Primerica by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Primerica by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

