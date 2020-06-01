Privatix Market Capitalization Hits $212,675.98 (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Privatix has traded 57.5% higher against the dollar. Privatix has a total market cap of $212,675.98 and approximately $5,822.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Privatix token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00042217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.70 or 0.04711135 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002298 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00054776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00031308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002766 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Tratin (TRAT) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Privatix is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,900 tokens. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Privatix is privatix.io

Privatix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

