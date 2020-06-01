Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) shot up 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.56 and last traded at $1.42, 3,321,404 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 140% from the average session volume of 1,386,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Several brokerages recently commented on PTI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $68.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts expect that Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 21.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTI)

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis. The company's lead product candidates for the treatment of CF include PTI-801, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) corrector agent; PTI-808, a CFTR potentiator; and PTI-428, a CFTR amplifier.

