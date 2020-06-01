Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PUK. HSBC lowered Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank raised Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get Prudential Public alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Prudential Public by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Public during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Public by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Public during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Prudential Public by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PUK traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $25.68. 552,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.75. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Prudential Public has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $44.84.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.5194 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Prudential Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.