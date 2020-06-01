PUBLISH Trading 11.4% Higher This Week (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. In the last week, PUBLISH has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PUBLISH token can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX. PUBLISH has a total market capitalization of $647,155.11 and approximately $60,663.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PUBLISH alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $199.06 or 0.02014374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00178496 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00043215 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00029224 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000169 BTC.

PUBLISH Token Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PUBLISH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUBLISH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.