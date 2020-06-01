PumaPay (PMA) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last week, PumaPay has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One PumaPay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, Upbit and Coinall. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $821,251.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $457.57 or 0.04714499 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002291 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00054563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00031436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002772 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002120 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay is a token. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,346,422,231 tokens. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, HitBTC, IDEX, CoinBene, Bittrex, Upbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.