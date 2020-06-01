Pure (PUREX) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Pure coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the US dollar. Pure has a total market cap of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.65 or 0.00809220 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029220 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00194204 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003136 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000802 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pure Coin Profile

Pure (PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official website is purexalt.io . Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin . The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

