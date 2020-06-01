Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Gap Down to $17.61

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.09, but opened at $17.61. Pure Storage shares last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 5,982,900 shares.

PSTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Pure Storage from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $367.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.36 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $4,106,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

