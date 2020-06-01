Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.94

Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.94 and last traded at $43.79, with a volume of 818400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.79.

Several research firms have weighed in on QGEN. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Qiagen from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.54.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.32.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.71 million. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Qiagen NV will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its position in Qiagen by 28.1% during the first quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 277,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after acquiring an additional 60,983 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Qiagen by 254.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 162,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 116,790 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Qiagen during the first quarter worth $399,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Qiagen during the first quarter worth $42,294,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP raised its position in Qiagen by 224.2% during the first quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 224,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,339,000 after acquiring an additional 155,247 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

