QLC Chain (QLC) Price Hits $0.0120 on Top Exchanges

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $2.88 million and $460,628.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Binance and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s launch date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Bitbns and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

