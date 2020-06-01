Qtum (QTUM) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $451.57 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last week, Qtum has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $1.77 or 0.00018648 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, Cobinhood, DragonEX and Bibox. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $170.97 million and $451.57 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002297 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 54.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000443 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,460,272 coins and its circulating supply is 96,740,852 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HBUS, ZB.COM, Cobinhood, LiteBit.eu, Bibox, LBank, Binance, Coinsuper, CoinEgg, BitForex, Bittrex, BCEX, Bleutrade, Exrates, Allcoin, CoinEx, Bithumb, Bit-Z, Coinnest, Huobi, Crex24, Kucoin, OTCBTC, Liquid, Coinrail, Poloniex, Gate.io, Ovis, Upbit, Liqui, EXX, Livecoin, GOPAX, Coinone, OKEx, Bitfinex, CoinExchange, DigiFinex, ABCC, Coindeal, BigONE, Iquant, Bitbns, DragonEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

