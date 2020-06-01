Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) COO Edward Farrell Sells 12,811 Shares

Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) COO Edward Farrell sold 12,811 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $94,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at $214,696.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTNT traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $7.95. 617,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,405. Quotient Ltd has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTNT. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Quotient by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Quotient by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Quotient by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Quotient by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 67,810 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Quotient by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 47,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

