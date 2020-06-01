Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) COO Edward Farrell Sells 12,811 Shares

Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) COO Edward Farrell sold 12,811 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $94,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at $214,696.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:QTNT traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $7.95. 617,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,405. Quotient Ltd has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.67.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.
Quotient Company Profile
Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.
Read More: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.