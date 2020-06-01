Rain Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rain Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,164 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 15.3% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $306.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,685,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,874,669. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.74 and a 200-day moving average of $303.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

