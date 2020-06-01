Rain Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Rain Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 306,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,389 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 19.0% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $18,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.94. 3,965,928 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.42.

