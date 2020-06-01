Rain Capital Management LLC Has $15.91 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Rain Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,729 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 16.0% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rain Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Windham Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $175,888,000. Cabana LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78,348.8% during the first quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,357 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29,337.4% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,073,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,823,000 after purchasing an additional 595,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Advisory Group acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,416,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

IEF traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.72. 113,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,261,273. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.72 and a 1-year high of $123.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

