Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DRDGOLD (DRD)

5/22/2020 – DRDGOLD was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

Shares of DRD stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 304,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,346. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41. DRDGOLD Ltd. has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.10 million, a PE ratio of 122.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 62.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 339,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 86,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 9.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

