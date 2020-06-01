Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DRDGOLD (DRD)

DRDGOLD (NYSE: DRD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/22/2020 – DRDGOLD was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “
- 5/21/2020 – DRDGOLD was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “
- 5/14/2020 – DRDGOLD was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “
- 5/12/2020 – DRDGOLD was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “
- 5/8/2020 – DRDGOLD was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “
- 4/28/2020 – DRDGOLD was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “
- 4/24/2020 – DRDGOLD was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “
- 4/20/2020 – DRDGOLD was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “
- 4/17/2020 – DRDGOLD was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “
Shares of DRD stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 304,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,346. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41. DRDGOLD Ltd. has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.10 million, a PE ratio of 122.75 and a beta of 0.91.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 62.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 339,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 86,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 9.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Recommended Story: Call Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.