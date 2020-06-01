Remme 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $147,960.00 (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last week, Remme has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Remme has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $147,960.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Remme token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Kuna, DEx.top and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Remme alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $452.35 or 0.04719856 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002323 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00055005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00031334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002776 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Tratin (TRAT) traded up 70.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Remme

Remme (CRYPTO:REM) is a token. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official website is remme.io . The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DEx.top, IDEX, Kuna, Hotbit and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Remme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Remme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.