REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REMYY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays downgraded shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

Shares of REMYY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.25. 6,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,307. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

