Rentberry (BERRY) Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 1st. Rentberry has a market cap of $77,858.11 and approximately $98.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rentberry has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Rentberry token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00042217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.70 or 0.04711135 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002298 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00054776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00031308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002766 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Tratin (TRAT) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

