Request (REQ) Trading Up 11.2% This Week

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, WazirX, KuCoin and Huobi Global. Over the last week, Request has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $11.22 million and $68,934.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $457.57 or 0.04714499 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002291 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00054563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00031436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002772 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002120 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,975,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,410,186 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Kyber Network, IDEX, Bitbns, Radar Relay, CoinExchange, Coineal, Koinex, CoinPlace, Huobi Global, Binance, KuCoin, Mercatox, WazirX, DDEX, GOPAX, Ethfinex, Gate.io and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

