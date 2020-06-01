Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Domo (DOMO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO):

5/22/2020 – Domo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/21/2020 – Domo had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Domo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

5/12/2020 – Domo was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/7/2020 – Domo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/19/2020 – Domo had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $25.00.

4/16/2020 – Domo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/13/2020 – Domo had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Domo was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

DOMO stock traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.60. 1,074,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,612. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 3.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.58. Domo Inc has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $35.10.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. Domo had a negative net margin of 72.47% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.76%. The business had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Domo Inc will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Domo by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Domo in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Domo in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Domo by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Domo by 309.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

