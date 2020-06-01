Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Euronav (EURN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Euronav (NYSE: EURN) recently:

5/28/2020 – Euronav was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.50 price target on the stock.

5/27/2020 – Euronav was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

5/25/2020 – Euronav was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

5/19/2020 – Euronav was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

4/30/2020 – Euronav was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/22/2020 – Euronav was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/8/2020 – Euronav was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of EURN stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $10.05. 1,771,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.38. Euronav NV has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $13.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $383.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.69 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 29.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 32.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,800,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Euronav by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,998,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,316,000 after buying an additional 3,421,232 shares during the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its holdings in Euronav by 304.1% in the 4th quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 3,552,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,554,000 after buying an additional 2,673,811 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Euronav by 260.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,687,000 after buying an additional 2,114,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Euronav by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,104,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,925,000 after buying an additional 2,058,960 shares during the last quarter. 34.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

