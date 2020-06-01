Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Proto Labs (PRLB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB) recently:

5/28/2020 – Proto Labs was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Proto Labs, Inc. is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. It produces CNC machined and injection molded plastic parts. Proto Labs targets their services to product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design to develop products across a diverse range of end-markets. The Company has locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. Proto Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota. “

5/26/2020 – Proto Labs was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Proto Labs, Inc. is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. It produces CNC machined and injection molded plastic parts. Proto Labs targets their services to product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design to develop products across a diverse range of end-markets. The Company has locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. Proto Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota. “

5/20/2020 – Proto Labs was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

5/14/2020 – Proto Labs is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Proto Labs was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Proto Labs, Inc. is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. It produces CNC machined and injection molded plastic parts. Proto Labs targets their services to product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design to develop products across a diverse range of end-markets. The Company has locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. Proto Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota. “

5/6/2020 – Proto Labs was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/13/2020 – Proto Labs had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Proto Labs had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

4/3/2020 – Proto Labs was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Proto Labs, Inc. is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. It produces CNC machined and injection molded plastic parts. Proto Labs targets their services to product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design to develop products across a diverse range of end-markets. The Company has locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. Proto Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota. “

PRLB stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.77. 307,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,871. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.84. Proto Labs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $136.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

Get Proto Labs Inc alerts:

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Proto Labs had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert Bodor sold 9,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,029,090.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRLB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,231,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,754,000 after buying an additional 585,053 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,231,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,746,000 after purchasing an additional 585,053 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,219,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,833,000 after purchasing an additional 226,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,728,000 after acquiring an additional 78,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 804,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,740,000 after acquiring an additional 124,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.