Reviewing NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) and Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) and Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get NuCana alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for NuCana and Kura Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuCana 0 0 5 0 3.00 Kura Oncology 0 0 8 0 3.00

NuCana currently has a consensus price target of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 187.62%. Kura Oncology has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 52.51%. Given NuCana’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NuCana is more favorable than Kura Oncology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NuCana and Kura Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuCana N/A N/A -$27.34 million ($0.84) -7.73 Kura Oncology N/A N/A -$63.14 million ($1.51) -11.07

Kura Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NuCana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.4% of NuCana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of Kura Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Kura Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NuCana and Kura Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuCana N/A -30.13% -27.46% Kura Oncology N/A -30.33% -27.68%

Risk & Volatility

NuCana has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kura Oncology has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NuCana beats Kura Oncology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, a ProTide transformation of the active anti-cancer metabolite of 5-fluorouracil, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors and hematological tumors. NuCana plc has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd. for the design, synthesis, characterization, and evaluation of ProTides; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. NuCana plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It is also developing KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment of patients with tumors that have dysregulated activity due to mutations or other mechanisms in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia protein-protein interaction. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.